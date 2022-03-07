SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,773 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 953.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of QS opened at $14.29 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 9.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,011 shares of company stock worth $20,166,111 over the last 90 days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

