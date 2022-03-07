SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,580 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

