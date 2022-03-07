SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
FDEC stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Sprouts New Life After 15% Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.