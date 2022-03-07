SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

FDEC stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93.

