Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,395.15

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,395.15 ($18.72) and last traded at GBX 1,406 ($18.86), with a volume of 59183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,445 ($19.39).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,750 ($23.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($26.97) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Softcat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,027.50 ($27.20).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,630.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,862.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.98.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

