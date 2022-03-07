Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Receives $200.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Soitec from €250.00 ($280.90) to €200.00 ($224.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SLOIY opened at $78.82 on Friday. Soitec has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

