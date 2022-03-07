SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 44.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 87.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 46.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 334,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

NYSE:SWI opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWI shares. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.