Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $235.81 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.