Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $65,214,000.

VGSH stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

