Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 350 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.30 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

