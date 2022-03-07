Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 478 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,799 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $284.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

