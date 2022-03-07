Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 542 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BNOV opened at $30.98 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

