South32 (LON:S32) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 41.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($3.02) to GBX 235 ($3.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.95) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($4.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £13.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 301.50 ($4.05). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.87.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

