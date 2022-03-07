Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Update

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $76.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.