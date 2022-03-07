Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Spartan Delta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.28.

SDE stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

