SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Decreased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $183.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.