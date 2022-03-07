SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.32. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $149.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

