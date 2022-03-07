Spectris (LON:SXS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,371.00

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,371 ($31.81) and last traded at GBX 2,419 ($32.46), with a volume of 85503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,458 ($32.98).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXS. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,980 ($53.40) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.22) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($57.69) to GBX 4,100 ($55.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,722 ($49.94).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,352.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,635.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

