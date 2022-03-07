Spectris’ (SXS) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($58.77) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.22) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($57.69) to GBX 4,100 ($55.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($53.40) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,722 ($49.94).

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,525 ($33.88) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($31.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($55.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,352.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,635.29.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

