Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,515,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 77.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 35,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of SRC opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.29.
Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.50%.
Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
