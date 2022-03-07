Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 7th. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.96 or 0.06522762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,622.47 or 0.99839860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.