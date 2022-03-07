Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.66.

SPLK stock opened at $129.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.22. Splunk has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after buying an additional 68,390 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

