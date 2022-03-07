Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 87.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.33 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,897. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

