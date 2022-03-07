Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprout Social by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $59.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,327 shares of company stock valued at $11,437,897. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

