Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
SQNXF opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.45.
About Square Enix (Get Rating)
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
