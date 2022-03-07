Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SQNXF opened at $47.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Square Enix will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

