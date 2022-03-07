Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 407.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 113.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,704 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

