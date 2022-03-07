Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in StoneX Group by 100,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,627 shares of company stock valued at $589,164 and sold 37,731 shares valued at $2,457,029. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

SNEX opened at $75.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.