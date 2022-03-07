Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $396,000 in Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marin Software by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marin Software by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marin Software by 1,656.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Shares of MRIN opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of -0.04. Marin Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 53.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Marin Software Profile (Get Rating)

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.