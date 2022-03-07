Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.76%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

