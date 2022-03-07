Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $15.18. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 23,037 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

