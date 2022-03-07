Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down to $22.76

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $15.18. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 23,037 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 70,184 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 230,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Squarespace (SQSP)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.