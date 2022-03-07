Stakenet (XSN) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $4,535.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00227888 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011413 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033812 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00100885 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,593,029 coins and its circulating supply is 125,053,984 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

