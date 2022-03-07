Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Insider Sells C$312,887.96 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) insider Anthony Alvaro sold 38,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total transaction of C$312,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,431,112.04.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

About Standard Lithium (Get Rating)

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.