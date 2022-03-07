Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Insider Sells C$312,887.96 in Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) insider Anthony Alvaro sold 38,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total transaction of C$312,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,431,112.04.
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Standard Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
