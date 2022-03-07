Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 784,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $91,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Starbucks by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 150,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.93. 192,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,672. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.