State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $155,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,962 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 377,421 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,938.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,257 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

