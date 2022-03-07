State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $73,691,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,555,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI opened at $176.43 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

