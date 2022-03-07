State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.52 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

