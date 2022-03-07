State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 420 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,964. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $238.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $254.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

