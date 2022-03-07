State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 19,625 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,625 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in LKQ by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 65,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

