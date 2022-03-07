State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,560 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $2,147,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $1,896,487. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $269.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.00 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.70.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.