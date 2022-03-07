Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.25

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.25 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.