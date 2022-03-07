STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.30

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 290464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. The stock has a market cap of C$146.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

