Step Hero (HERO) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $683,319.83 and approximately $281,491.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Hero has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Step Hero Profile

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Hero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

