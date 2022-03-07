Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 958,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after buying an additional 205,734 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after buying an additional 117,883 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,993,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SF. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of SF stock traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $64.58. 12,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

