Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $200.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $225.93.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Okta by 47.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth about $338,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.