Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Shares of TNEYF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 85,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.42.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

