Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,250 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of VFC opened at $54.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

