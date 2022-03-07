Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.