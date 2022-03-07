Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 75 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after buying an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $44,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $183.68 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.