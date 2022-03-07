Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

