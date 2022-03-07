Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,662 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $146.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.75. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.