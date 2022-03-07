Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,721 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,767,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $332.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

